Metro workers' strike to affect lines 2 and 3 on Monday

Transport, Strike, Athens

There will be no services on the Athens metro on Monday, May 14, as workers walk off the job to protest understaffing and a lack of spare parts and equipment.

Metro lines 2 and 3 and will be affected by the action.

The Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP), which is also known as Metro Line 1, will operate as normal.

The action is also expected to affect the metro link to Athens International Airport. 

