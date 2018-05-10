Metro workers' strike to affect lines 2 and 3 on Monday

There will be no services on the Athens metro on Monday, May 14, as workers walk off the job to protest understaffing and a lack of spare parts and equipment.



Metro lines 2 and 3 and will be affected by the action.



The Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP), which is also known as Metro Line 1, will operate as normal.



The action is also expected to affect the metro link to Athens International Airport.