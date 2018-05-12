No services Monday on Athens metro lines 2 and 3

There will be no services on lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro on Monday due to a 24-hour strike called by the metro workers’ union (SELMA).



The strike was called by the union to protest shortages in both staff and equipment, as well as what it described as the management’s dubious ties with the government.



In a statement, the union accused the management of the Athens metro of ignoring the workers and consorting instead with officials of the ruling SYRIZA party.