Visitors need international driving license to rent vehicle in Greece

Tourists from non-European Union countries are now only allowed to rent a car or a motorcycle in Greece if they have an international driving license, in addition to their national permit from their home country, according to new regulations.



The director of the Greek Association of Car Rental Companies, Anna Vlachova, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that if drivers do not comply with the rule then both the tourist and rental company will be fined, while the vehicle will be confiscated.