The Finance Ministry is processing a plan for the gradual application of the new "objective values" (property rates used for tax purposes) so as to spread the extra burden on property owners over three years.

This way millions of owners won’t have to pay a massively increased bill for their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) bill this August as the country prepares for its exit from the bailout program, but instead just a third of the additional tax due.

However, the creditors have not yet approved this plan, and that is not going to happen before early June, when they get the final data on the ENFIA test calculation based on the new rates.