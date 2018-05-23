Bus services to be disrupted on May 30, 31

Bus services in Athens will be disrupted on Wednesday, May 30, followed by an all-day work stoppage on May 31 as workers announced on Wednesday they will join the 24-hour strike called by the public sector union, ADEDY, and the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE).



More specifically, buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.



On Thursday there will be no services at all.



The disruptions will also impact bus routes to Athens International Airport.



According to statements issued last week by ADEDY and GSEE, the industrial action represents a protest against “austerity, unemployment and overtaxation.”



The unions also said they will boycott the government’s plans to implement the bailout commitment to evaluate public sector workers by June.