With a great party, featuring Locomondo, one of the most successful bands in Greece, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) welcomed the summer.



More than 10,000 people showed up on Saturday evening at the Great Lawn of the park in Faliro Athens by the seaside to dance and sing with their favorite Greek band.



The frontman Michalis Koumaris, played hits such as "Den kanei kryo stin Ellada" (It's never cold in Greece) or "Magiko Hali" (Magic Carpet) and "Goal", with the last one becoming a reference to soccer’s Champions League final in Kiev that was being played at that time.



The band gave their fans a sneak preview of their next CD, playing a few new songs that are soon going to be recorded.



Visitors were advised to bring insect repellent, a mat, blanket, or other similar items for sitting on the ground. It was the first of a series of concerts and other culture and sports events that are going to be held in Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center this summer with free entrance for everybody.



[XINHUA]