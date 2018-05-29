General strike to disrupt public services and transport

A 24-hour general strike today, called by Greece's labor unions to protest the government's ongoing austerity, is to disrupt public transport and services.

Hospitals will be operating on skeleton staff and public offices will be closed.

Commuters meanwhile will face a headache in Athens and buses and trolley buses will run a restricted service, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as will the Athens tram.

There will be no trains or suburban railway service and no rail link to Athens International Airport.

Ferries will remain moored and flights will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Thursday, there will be no buses or trolley buses and the ISAP electric railway and Athens metro will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.