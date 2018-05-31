Greek retail sales rise in March, led by supermarkets, books

Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.5 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, stationary and books, the data showed.

Greeces’s economy grew for a fourth straight quarter in October-December, driven by stronger investment spending, but the pace was slower than in the previous quarter.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, the expansion decelerating from an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July-September.



The government expects the economy to grow by 2.0 to 2.1 percent this year. [Reuters]