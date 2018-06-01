Tourism and the need for rules

The tourism industry has helped to put Greece’s economy back on the path of growth more than any other sector.

A new generation of proprietors and staff have raised the quality of services to a remarkably high level.

However, despite these strides in the right direction, the mentality of making an easy buck at the expense of quality service still lingers. This mentality must be checked as the industry continues to break arrivals records year after year.

Top destinations and attractions around the country are literally being flooded by visitors.

However, this may also highlight the fact that many of these destinations lack the necessary infrastructure to cope with these large numbers and, as a result, sometimes get a bad rap.

For this reason it is imperative that rules and regulations are put in place and professionalism to the highest degree is upheld in order to ensure that this crucial industry continues to thrive and lead the way.