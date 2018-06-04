Italian woman found dead in the sea in Ierapetra
The body of a 67-year-old woman from Italy was found by swimmers floating in the sea off the coast of Ierapetra, in southeastern Crete, on Monday.
The woman, who was holidaying on the island, was pulled out of the sea by bathers, unconscious.
Doctors in the hospital of Ierapetra where she was rushed confirmed her death. The cause of death is not yet known.