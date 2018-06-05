Lightning sparks wildfires in northern Greece

Lightning sparked three wildfires in remote parts of the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the fire service.

Ground and air crews were battling blazes in the uplands of Kavourotrypes and Vourvourou on the Sithonia leg of the peninsula on Tuesday morning, after putting out another fire in Afytos on the Cassandra leg earlier.

On Sunday, a bolt of lighting is believed to have killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist on the outskirts of Thessaloniki.

The man was found dead 40 kilometers east of the northern port city with a hole in his helmet.