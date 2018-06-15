NEWS |

 
Transport services in capital to be disrupted next week

Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) employees are planning a new round of work stoppages on Tuesday to protest the planned closure of the bus depot at Elliniko, southern Athens, and the anticipated job losses that it will entail.

As a result of the walkouts, there will be no bus services before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m. next Tuesday.

Staff are planning another walkout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, when they are to meet to discuss further action. 

