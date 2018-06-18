Heavy rainfall aggravates trash problems in Athens

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has aggravated the capital’s already dire trash problem, as structural damage to Attica’s main landfill has caused waste to pile up in the streets of Athens.

The rain triggered streams of trash to flow through the streets of Athens and washed large tangles of waste into storm drains. Local residents complained of smell and pollution.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said authorities were trying to collect the trash from busy tourist areas and outside hospitals.

Efforts, meanwhile, continued at the capital’s main landfill at Fyli in northwestern Attica to repair a crack on the side of the dump to prevent a collapse.

Authorities said the problem would be resolved by the end of the week. Regional Governor Rena Dourou came under fire from Giorgos Patoulis, who is president of Greece’s Union of Municipalities and Communities (KEDE), for failing to contain the crisis.

The leftist official has pledged to shut down the landfill by 2020.