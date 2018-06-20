European Music Day | June 21 | Everywhere

European Music Day on Thursday, June 21, will be celebrated all over the country.

Events in Athens include a concert with ancient Greek and traditional instruments at the National Archeological Museum at 1 p.m. and, at 8 p.m., a concert by the City of Athens Symphony Orchestra and the Athenian Mandolinata in the Athens Concert Hall garden (Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali). Later on Thursday, at 9 p.m., the ERT Symphony Orchestra will perform compositions by Dionysius Lavraga and Antonin Dvorak at the Herod Atticus Theater on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street.

In Thessaloniki on Thursday, the municipal philharmonic will perform at the port at 9 p.m. and its symphony orchestra will be at the Rotunda playing Baroque masterpieces. On Friday, the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art will host a piano and singing recital at 8 p.m.

Other events across Greece include a night of electronic music with seven DJ’s and a visual artist at the Venetian Harbor of Hania in Crete, starting at 5.30 p.m.on Friday, and a huge beach party in Sykia near Corinth, with 15 events taking place along the beach for four days starting on Thursday, as of 7 p.m. every evening. All events are free of charge.

For more information and a detailed program visit www.europeanmusicday.gr