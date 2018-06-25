Ministry to allow cameras in schools during off-hours to prevent damages

The Greek ministry of education will allow the operation of security cameras in schools outside school hours to prevent break-ins and damages, according to a new provision included the ministry's annual circular, issued on Monday.



The ministry reportedly took the decision following a request by construction companies involved in building schools to stop the destruction of public property, according to information received by Kathimerini.



The circular states that the system's operating hours will be clearly specified on signs so that students and teachers know when cameras are recording.

The ministry also prohibits the use of mobile phones and electronic devices by students during school hours, while teachers will be able to use their own solely for teaching purposes.