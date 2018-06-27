Mayor of flood-struck Attica town claims no progress in anti-flood work

The mayor of Mandra, the town in western Attica where 20 people died in flash floods last November, said on Wednesday that there has been no progress in flood-prevention work pledged by the government.

Speaking on Skai TV, Ioanna Kriekouki said that the project to protect the seaside town from a similar natural disaster, which also resulted in hundreds of thousands of euros worth of damages to homes and businesses, has been caught up for months in red tape.

“We are talking about non-existent work that was supposed to be carried out via a non-existent emergency procedure,” she said.

Kriekouki added that she has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in order to discuss the issue but has not yet received an answer from his office.

Mandra was one of several towns that experienced flooding on Tuesday due to summer storms that hit many parts of the country and there are fears that continued rainfall on Wednesday may cause more problems.