Athens metro to halt at 11 p.m. on Friday

The Athens metro will not be in service from 11 p.m. until the end of the shift on Friday.



The union representing metro train drivers said in an announcement that it is moving ahead with the work stoppage because it had received no response from the government after last Monday’s industrial action.



Metro employees are protesting against understaffing, a lack of spare parts and equipment, and further cutbacks mandated as part of Greece’s agreement with its international creditors.



The Kifissia-Piraeus ISAP line (Line 1) will not be affected by the action.