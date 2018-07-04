NEWS |

 
Village evacuated near Hania as fire continues to rage

TAGS: Fires

Greek authorities evacuated the small village of Spina in the Cretan prefecture of Hania for precautionary reasons on Wednesday, as an out-of-control wildfire continued to rage.

Wind gusts were rekindling the blaze which started in a canyon and was burning through brushland and trees.

The fire service deployed 15 trucks with 35 men, two ground units and two water-dumping helicopter, while municipal authorities and local volunteers also threw their resources into the fight.

