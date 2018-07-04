Village evacuated near Hania as fire continues to rage

Greek authorities evacuated the small village of Spina in the Cretan prefecture of Hania for precautionary reasons on Wednesday, as an out-of-control wildfire continued to rage.

Wind gusts were rekindling the blaze which started in a canyon and was burning through brushland and trees.



The fire service deployed 15 trucks with 35 men, two ground units and two water-dumping helicopter, while municipal authorities and local volunteers also threw their resources into the fight.