Clay plaque found at Olympia hailed as oldest written record of Odyssey

A clay plaque discovered near the Sanctuary of Olympia in the Peloponnese may be the oldest written record of Homer’s epics, the Greek Ministry of Cultura announced on Tuesday.

The plaque was discovered during a three-year dig conducted by researchers from the Ilia Ephorate of Classical Antiquities, in cooperation with the German Archaeological Institute and the universities of Tebingen και Frankfurt am Mainz.

It was lying among ruins dated to the Roman era and after close study was found to be inscribed with 13 verses from Homer’s “Odyssey.”

Initial tests suggest it may be dated to as early as the 3rd century BC. If this is confirmed, it will be the oldest find of its kind.