Excavation Snapshots | Delos | To February 28, 2018

First presented at Athens's Byzantine and Christian Museum last winter, “Cycladic Snapshots: Monuments and their People” tells the stories of many of the archaeologists, photographers, art conservators and architects who worked at excavations on the sacred UNESCO World Heritage site of Delos in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The exhibition is now on display at the Archaeological Museum of Delos, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31, and Tuesdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from November 1 onward.

Archaeological Museum of Delos,

Delos, tel 22890.222.59