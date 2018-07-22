Large fire breaks out on Aegean island of Skopelos

Dozens of firemen, municipal workers and volunteers, along with four water-dumping airplanes, were attempting on Sunday afternoon to control a large fire that broke out on a remote hillside on the Aegean island of Skopelos and was fast eating through a valuable pine forest on at least three different fronts.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scenic island from the mainland town of Volos to help the effort, as there are fears that the blaze may spread overnight while the Canadair planes are grounded.

The fire was burning near Amarandos, a popular seaside village, but authorities said that it is not posing a threat to homes and businesses in the area.

In the meantime, civil protection authorities issued an announcement on Sunday warning of a high fire hazard on Monday.

They advised citizens and visitors to desist from engaging in any activities that could inadvertently cause a fire, as high temperatures and strong winds can stoke even the smallest blaze.