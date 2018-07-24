Aerial footage reveals extent of devastation from east Attica fire

Aerial footage released on Tuesday by Greece's Ministry of Defense reveals the extent of the damage wreaked by a fire that swept down Mount Pendeli and across the coast of eastern Attica on Monday, claiming at least 50 lives by Tuesday and injuring more than 150 people.

The images also show the monumental efforts of firefighters, rescue workers and volunteers to douse blazes, help citizens and visitors in distress, and search for casualties.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and his alternate, Fotis Kouvelis, flew over the stricken area on Tuesday morning along with the chief of the Hellenic Air Force, Christos Christodoulou.

“What we saw was complete devastation,” Kouvelis told the ANA-MPA news agency.



