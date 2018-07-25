Tusk: ‘Europe will stand by our Greek friends’
European Council President Donald Tusk expressed his condolences to the people of Greece after wildfires claimed at least 80 lives.
“I'm very saddened by the tragic forest fires in Greece,” Tusk said in a tweet posted on the account of the European Council.
“Europe will stand by our Greek friends in these difficult times. Help is on its way from several EU countries.”