Sixty adults, four children hurt in deadly Attica blaze remain hospitalized

File photo

Sixty adults injured in the deadly fires of eastern Attica on July 23 remain hospitalized, 11 of which are in intensive care in critical condition, Greece's Health Ministry said in a new briefing on Wednesday.



It also said four children are being treated in Childrens' Hospital Aghia Sofia, while an unspecified number of adults in Evangelismos and Sismanoglio hospitals have been released.

According to official numbers, the blaze has claimed the lives of at least 80 people, but many more remain unaccounted for.