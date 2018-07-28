Piraeus Port Authority expresses solidarity with wildfire victims

Flags at all Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) facilities in Greece’s biggest harbor flew at half-mast last week, as the Chinese-controlled company participated in the national mourning for the victims of the devastating wildfires that hit an eastern Attica last week.

“In this context, as a token of solidarity, OLP will also offer money in aid of relief efforts,” an OLP press release read.

The authority’s managers told Xinhua on Friday that 20,000 euros would be deposited in a special account that has been opened by the Finance Ministry to raise funds for fire-stricken citizens. [Xinhua]