Composer Theodorakis recovering in hospital after heart problems

The veteran Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis was recovering in an Athens hospital on Sunday after suffering a problem with his heart in the early hours of Friday morning, associates of the 93-year-old artist revealed.

Theodorakis was rushed to the hospital early Friday after complaining of a racing heart rate and was initially admitted to the intensive care unit, according to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency.

The doctors treating the composer said they believed he was out of danger however they were cautious in their optimism due to his advanced years.