Grand Hyatt Hotel opens its doors in Athens

Grand Hyatt Athens is opening its doors Thursday, making it the third Grand Hyatt in Europe after those in Berlin and Istanbul.

The luxury hotel is located on Syngrou Avenue, in the premises of the former Ledra Marriott.

The property was sold for 33 million euros at an Alpha Bank auction to a joint venture of property investor Henderson Park, global real estate firm Hines, and Kokari Limited, part of the Y&T Daskalantonakis Knossian Group, which will manage the Grand Hyatt Athens under the agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The five-star, 309-room hotel features a rooftop bar and restaurant and an outdoor pool.