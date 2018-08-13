Firefighters battle blaze in Evia

Firefighters on Evia are continuing to battle two blazes near the villages of Kontodespoti and Stavros on Evia on Monday morning.

Noting the presence of firefighting aircraft in the area, the local mayor, Giorgos Psathas, said he hoped the blaze would be soon brought under control.

The fire service said it expected the fires to be completely extinguished before noon.

Residents from the two villages were evacuated on Sunday as the forest fire raged, fanned by strong winds. About 140 people were put up in hotels while the remainder stayed with friends or relatives.