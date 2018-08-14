Weather warning for August 15

The National Meteorological Service has issued a weather warning for Wednesday (August 15), with heavy rain and storms expected in the northwest of the country, with the possibility of hailstorms and strong winds.

The weather is forecast to quickly change for the worse from midday to the evening in the regions of Epirus, Western Macedonia, Central Macedonia (particularly the prefectures of Pella, Imathia, Pieria), western and northern Thessaly and highlands of western Central Greece.

The following day, Thursday, intermittent bad weather can be expected from noon to the evening in Epirus, Western Macedonia and Central Macedonia (mainly Pella, Imathia, Pieria). The northern Ionian is also likely to be affected up to the evening. The western and central parts of Central Greece, Thessaly and the western and northern Peloponnese will be affected from midday to the evening.