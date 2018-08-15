Fire death toll at 96

The death toll in last month’s deadly wildfire in eastern Attica rose to 96 on Tuesday, after a 68-year-old burns victim succumbed to his injuries.

The man had been in intensive care in the KAT hospital in Athens.

The fire service said the man’s death brings to a total of 13 the number of fire victims who subsequently died in hospital.

Last week, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection released a list of the names of 90 victims, noting that two bodies from which DNA had been taken remained unidentified.

Twenty-nine people remain hospitalized in the Attica region, three of them in intensive care. Six people remain intubated.

A child remains at Aghia Sofia Children's Hospital but is reported to be in good condition.