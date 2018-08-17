E-platform for short-term rentals ready by end-August

The electronic tax platform for property owners to register income from short-term rentals as advertised on Airbnb and other websites will be up and running by the end of August, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), Giorgos Pitsilis, said on Friday.

“The platform for short-term rentals will open very soon. Notwithstanding any unforeseen events, the platform will have gone live by the end of the month,” he said in comments to Greek broadcaster ANT1 TV.