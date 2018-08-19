The glamorous Aegean holiday island of Myconos has been plagued by repeated water cuts this summer due to increased power consumption impacting desalination plants.



Authorities attribute the water shortage to the lower productivity of desalination plants due to power cuts caused by the surge in electricity consumption resulting from the arrival of thousands of visitors on the island.



The areas most affected include Platis Yialos, Ornos, Aghios Ioannis, Aleomandra and the region of Peteinaros.



“We have adequate water since we have brought in new desalination [plants] but the power network frequently blacks out due to increased consumption,” the island mayor, Constantinos Koukas, told Kathimerini.