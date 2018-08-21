Ferry companies urge seamen to call off planned strike

The association representing Greek ferry companies (SEEN) on Tuesday urged the union of seamen (PNO) to call off a planned 24-hour strike on September 3, saying that the action would leave 180,000 passengers stranded in the middle of a busy season for tourism.

In a letter to PNO, the ferry companies proposed the renewal of the workers’ collective labor contract.

There was no immediate response from PNO, which is demanding salary hikes and tax breaks, and has threatened to extend its action.

Shipping companies said the PNO’s threatened action would cause upheaval for a large number of people.

“It will be impossible for solutions to be found to serve passengers,” SEEN said.