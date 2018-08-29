Mitsotakis promises farmers lower income tax

Main opposition New Democracy intends to implement a bold insurance and tax policy for farmers and livestock breeders when it comes to power, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Addressing a gathering in the village of Deskati in Grevena on Wednesday, Mitsotakis announced that an ND government will set a 9 percent taxation rate for annual incomes of up to 10,000 euros and set up a new social insurance system.

His proposals would be presented in detail in his speech at the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), said Mitsotakis, who is on a tour of the region.

“The cost of social insurance is currently is so high that it acts as a disincentive to working,” he noted, adding that tax and social insurance reforms will be the main pillar of his party’s economic policy. He also promised to provide equal opportunities in rural and urban areas of Greece and said that both can make progress by using its own comparative advantages.

“We must talk about the future Greece. We have had a hard time these eight years, especially in the last three years. We would have exited the crisis in 2014 ... So long as the government invests in polarization, divisions and the past, all the more will I talk about the future and my plan for the next day,” Mitsotakis said.

“We deserve better, we do not deserve this government. We must take the country’s fortunes into our own hands. I ask you to put your faith in me, to trust me, so that united we can take Greece forward,” he added.