Around one million property owners are facing a significantly higher ENFIA bill this year, with the hike coming to as much as 100 percent depending on the location and features of a given property, as notifications started going out on Tuesday night.



The plumper bill for this year's Single Property Tax – known widely by its acronym – arises from an adjustment in property rates, which resulted in increases in 3,792 parts of the country, or 37 percent of the whole.



In the majority of cases, the ENFIA hike will range from 3 to 30 percent, but there are a few heart-stoppers out there, such as the notices going to property owners in the the downtown Athens area around Aeolou, Adrianou, Lysikratous and Vyronos streets. In this area, the zone price per square meter used for tax purposes (known as “objective value”) has shot up to 3,050 euros from 1,750 euros last year. Therefore, the ENFIA rate has also jumped from 4.5 euros per square meter to 9.2 euros/sq.m., meaning that the owner of an 85 square meter apartment will have to pay a tax of 782 euros this year against 382 euros last year – an increase of 105 percent.



Similarly, in the main town of Myconos and on other popular holiday islands, this year's ENFIA will be 53 percent higher.



According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), known as AADE in Greek, 737,709, or 12 percent of property owners will have to shell out up to 50 years more in ENFIA this year (with the average at 12 percent), 160,001 will pay between 50 and 200 euros more and 48,961 face a bill that is more than 200 euros steeper this year.



On the other hand, 1,470,962 property owners, or 23 percent, will see a reduction in their annual ENFIA bill. These are mainly people with properties in upscale Athens suburbs like Filothei, Ekali and Palio Psychico, as well as in Panorama in Thessaloniki and several other areas in northern Greece.



The owner of a 130 square meter property in the northern Athenian suburb of New Erythrea, for example, will pay 988 euros in ENFIA this year instead of 1,196 euros, enjoying a reduction of 17.3 percent from last year.



For the majority, however, the ENFIA tax will be more or less the same last year. This is the result of an intervention by the Finance Ministry, which pushed for legislation broadening the first and third bracket by 50 euros so as to prevent hundreds of thousands of property owners from going up a category – and the political cost this would entail.



In total, 6,279,207 individuals will have to pay 2.64 billion euros in property tax this year over five installments and 51,948 legal entities will have to shell out a total of 450,799 million euros.