Greek seamen to stage fresh 24-hour strike

Greek seamen have decided to stage a fresh 24-hour strike after their union on Monday rejected an offer for a 2 percent annual pay hike following negotiations with the sector’s employers, Kathimerini understands.

Greece’s seamen federation (PNO) has demanded a 5 percent pay icnrease after an eight-year pay freeze due to the country’s financial crisis.

Ships remained docked at the country’s ports on Monday, affecting about 180,000 people who had booked to travel to or from the islands.