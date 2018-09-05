NATO chief to discuss FYROM’s accession bid in Athens

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Athens on Thursday to discuss with the government developments on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s (FYROM) accession bid, following an invitation by to the international organization to join its ranks on July 12, sources told the state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Stoltenberg recently completed a trip to Skopje where he discussed the same issue with the country’s leadership.

According to the same sources, Stoltenberg will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over a working dinner at Maximos Mansion.

The head of NATO will leave on Friday.