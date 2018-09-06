French foreign minister on working visit to Athens

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is traveling to Athens on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, but also the refugee crisis and European enlargement plans.

Le Drian will be meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras before sitting down for talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, at the Foreign Ministry.

Talks are expected to cover a range of issues of mutual interest, including Brexit and the European Union's enlargement policy, developments in the Western Balkans and the name agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in particular, developments in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, and European policy on migration.



The French foreign minister is also expected to push for the ratification of the FYROM name deal.

A joint press conference will follow the meeting.