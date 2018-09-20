Israeli Embassy expresses sorrow over death of former KIS head

The Embassy of Israel expressed its sorrow on Thursday over the death of the former president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS), Moses Constantinis.



“We will remember Moses Constantinis for his noble character, his moderation and his professionalism. He worked tirelessly to promote the issues of the Greek Jewish Community and its relations with other communities in Greece. As a leader of Greek Jewry he also contributed greatly to the promotion of Greece-Israel relations,” the embassy said in a press release.

Constantinis served as president of the Governing Board of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, the coordinating body of the Greek Jewry, for 13 years (1998-2010 and 2015-2016) following his tenure as secretary general of KIS from 1991 until 1997, the Board said on its website.



“His award-winning writings, his contribution to the Greek Jewry, to the preservation of historical memory, to issues of education and culture were invaluable not only for the Jewish Community but also for the entire society. For his contribution he has been decorated with Greek and international awards,” the Board added.