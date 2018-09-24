Doctors demanding pre-crisis salaries back

The Federation of Public Hospital Doctors has called a strike and protest rally on Friday, October 5, to coincide with a discussion at the Council of State on its demand for doctors to be paid all the money they have lost since 2012, when significant pay cuts were imposed on their sector as part of creditor-mandated austerity measures.

In Attica, public hospital doctors will hold a work stoppage and a rally outside the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, while a 24-hour strike has been called in the rest of the country.

The union is also asking for doctors’ pay to be raised back to pre-crisis levels.

If the demands are met, this could form a precedent for other sectors that have sustained significant pay cuts since the start of the crisis.