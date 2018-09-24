Downtown Athens traffic restrictions go back into effect on Monday

Restrictions aimed at curbing traffic congestion in downtown Athens and containing smog go into effect on Monday, the Transport Ministry has announced.

This means that from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, cars with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the city center on even days of the month, while vehicles whose license plates end in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

The restricted area, known as “daktylios” in Greek, is delineated by the following avenues and streets: Alexandras, Zacharof, Mesogeion, Pheidipidou, Michalakopoulou, Spyrou Mercouri, Vryaxidos, Ymittou, Ilia Iliou, Frantzi, Syngrou, Hamosternas, Pireos, Iera Odos, Constantinoupoleos, Achilleos, Karaiskaki Square, Karolou, Marni and Patission to the junction with Alexandras Avenue.