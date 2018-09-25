One-Minute Athens | Athens | To November 15

The Benaki Museum has extended the deadline for “One-Minute Athens,” an initiative inviting the capital’s citizens to submit a one-minute video with their own take on the Greek capital. The competition is open to everyone and requires no special skills. All you need is a cell phone with a video camera (sound is optional) and an imaginative way of viewing the city. Participants can upload their project on a cloud-based computer file transfer service (WeTransfer, Google Docs, FTP) before sending a link to enaleptoathina@benaki.gr.