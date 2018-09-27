School evacuated in Cephalonia due to blaze

Photo by inkefalonia.gr

A high school was evacuated by local authorities on the island of Cephalonia on Thursday after a second fire broke out in grassland between the villages of Pastra and Katelio in the southeast.



Deputy regional governor Panagis Drakoulogonas ordered the evacuation of the school, located in Pastra, for precautionary reasons, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Fire fighters have been struggling to contain two separate fronts on the island, one near the village of Zola, where some homes were evacuated on Wednesday, and the new one in Pastra and Katelio, but gale force winds were hampering their efforts.



Earlier this morning, a fire service vehicle overturned at a crossroads in Argostoli and two fire men were lightly injured.