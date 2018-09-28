ESEE proposes minimum monthly wage of 751 euros by 2022

The Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) informed the Labor Ministry on Friday that it is in favor of the gradual rise of the minimum wage to 751 euros per month in 2022, as well as the “rationalization” of social security contributions by freelance workers and the reduction of contributions for auxiliary social security by one percentage point.



In their meeting with the political leadership of the ministry the ESEE representatives also proposed a change in the way the contributions of employers are calculated, given that as of 2019 they will be based on 100 percent of the sum of the earnings and contributions of the previous year.