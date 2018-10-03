Teachers’ union turns down private donation in central Greece

The Magnisia branch of the State High School Teachers’ Association (ELME) has turned down a donation by the Bodossakis Foundation, one of Greece’s largest privately-owned public benefit organizations.



In a statement, ELME said that it “rejects the logic of donations [because] it substitutes the state’s responsibility and obligation with regards to the operation of public schools.”



ELME also called upon the Education Ministry to bar private firms from entering school grounds “on the pretext of sponsorship programs.”



Speaking to Kathimerini, Maria Fola, head of communications at Bodossakis Foundation, said that the organization has so far only conducted a survey to explore educational needs in the area, adding that no specific donation has been awarded.