Drunken motorist arrested outside Parliament after long car chase

After a long car chase that started on the Attiki Odos and culminated outside Greece's Parliament, police early on Monday detained an inebriated motorist.



The upheaval began at 12.45 a.m. on Monday when the 59-year-old driver stopped his car at a set of toll gates on the Attiki Odos and refused to move.

A toll gate employee called the police to the scene, prompting the motorist to flee.

More police cars joined the chase on Kifissias Avenue and, in his efforts to get away, the motorist lost control of his vehicle at the junction of Vassilissis Sofias and Rizaris Streets, running into a set of bollards.

However, he continued his attempt to flee, culminating outside the Parliament building a couple of blocks away where he was surrounded by police cars.

He was being detained at the Syntagma police precinct and was to face a prosecutor later in the day.