Survey gives public healthcare poor review

Four in 10 Greeks believe public health services have deteriorated in the past two years, 36 percent think they are more or less the same and just 14 percent have noted an improvement, a survey conducted by ALCO for the Athens Medical Association has found.

Despite this rather lackluster review of the public health system’s performance, though, 64 percent of the survey’s 1,000 respondents have sought treatment at a state hospital in the past two years and, of them, 62 percent were happy with the care they received.

In terms of costs, 49 percent said they have trouble paying for health-related services and 42 percent have seen their spending on medicine go up in the past two years.