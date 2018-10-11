Intrepid German cycles from Oslo to Thessaloniki

A 45-year-old German man has cycled across 12 countries covering a distance of 6,300 kilometers to attend the 8th annual UNWTO International Meeting on Silk Road Tourism, currently being held in Thessaloniki.



Kai Markus Xiong, who took his surname from his Chinese wife, began his journey on August 17 from Oslo in Norway.



Last year, the German activist ran from his home in Hamburg along the legendary Silk Road route to Shanghai in China to raise awareness about prejudice and to help break down barriers between races.