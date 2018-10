The Greek travel surplus jumped 17.4 percent in the first half of the year to reach 3.6 million euros, from 3.1 million in the same period last year, Bank of Greece data has revealed.



Despite the 22-euro or 4.7 percent drop in average expenditure per trip, travel receipts posted an increase thanks to the 22.9 percent rise in arrivals.



Travel receipts amounted to 4.7 million euros in the year to end-June, rising 17.2 percent year-on-year, while travel payments climbed 154 million euros or 16.5 percent from 2017.



Visitors to Greece grew from 8.5 million in January-June 2017 to 10.5 million in the same period this year.



Collections from European Union citizens rose 25.1 percent to reach 3.3 million euros.