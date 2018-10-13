The Migration Ministry is in talks with the Municipality of Thessaloniki to find a space to host migrants and refugees arriving in the northern port city from Greece’s northeastern land border with Turkey, as inflows through Evros have been rising at an alarming rate over recent months.

According to sources at the ministry, the local authority appears eager to find a place where new arrivals can be put up while they are documented and processed, so as to avoid scenes observed earlier this week when dozens of migrants were camped out in the city’s main Aristotelous Square. To this end, it is said to have proposed a municipal building on downtown Mitropoleos Street.

In the meantime, the ministry is set to start work on a transit center in the area of Vagiochori, east of Thessaloniki, as well as in Kypselochori near the Vale of Tempe in central Greece.